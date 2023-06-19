Cat missing in wildfire reunites with family after 6 years

In Kenwood, a wine country town in California's Sonoma County, a tale unfolded that's straight out of a movie. Six years ago, during the chaos of the Nuns Fire, a brown tabby named Ozzie was separated from his human, Patricia Duane. Despite exhaustive searches and Patricia's hope being tested, she had to eventually accept that Ozzie might have been claimed by the devastating wildfire that swallowed parts of her property.

However, this week, Forgotten Felines, a local pet rescue organization, scanned a newly arrived furry guest's microchip, which led to a call that left Patricia in joyful disbelief—Ozzie was alive!

Duane doesn't know what Ozzie has been up to since he went missing in 2017 but commenters are speculating that another family is probably now missing "their" cat.