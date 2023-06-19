Netflix sets sail with One Piece in a new trailer

For years, Netflix has labored under the belief that there's buried treasure contained within live-action anime adaptations. It's played the long game with live-action anime adaptations since the streaming giant began to develop its own in-house production studio. One of Netflix's first significant investments was acquiring the rights to a litany of anime series and producing their own.

And while the idea to become a hub for anime series helped expand Netflix's content profile, allowing them to cement their position as the premier streaming service, the company's various attempts at creating live-action versions of classic animes haven't been as successful. From Death Note and Bleach to Cowboy Bebop and Full Metal Alchemist, critics and anime fans alike have frequently lambasted the quality of Netflix's live-action anime adaptations.

With their new adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's legendary series One Piece, Netflix is hoping to change the perception of their anime-inspired series. In the video linked above, you can check out the first trailer for the live-action One Piece series.