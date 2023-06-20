Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

Incel influencer Andrew Tate was charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women, reports the BBC. Tate's brother Tristan was also charged.

The indictment against the brothers states that they recruited seven victims under false pretenses, and then forced them to be recorded in pornographic videos that the brothers sold online.

From the BBC:

The alleged victims were later taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania where they were intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control and forced into debt, according to a statement from Romanian prosecutors. The defendants allegedly then forced the women to take part in pornography which was later shared on social media. One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022, the statement adds. The trial will not start immediately and is expected to take several years.

The Tates are also under investigation for money laundering and trafficking of minors.