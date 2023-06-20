Dead Florida woman bequeathed her home and money to her cats

Nancy Sauer—who died in November at age 84—bequeathed her huge Tampa, Florida home and money to her seven cats. Apparently Sauer's will states that the Tampa, Florida estate would not be sold until the last cat died as she did not want the feline family separated. However, a judge has put the kibosh on that.

From USA Today:

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the cats have continued to inhabit the 4,000-square-foot house. Despite the stipulation, however, a Hillsborough County probate judge recently decided that the cats should be placed in new homes.

Sherry Silk, the executive director of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told the Tampa Bay Times that the cats should not be alone in a house that size. Silk said there was someone to check on the cats multiple times each day while they were living in the home, but the humane society has had the cats at its facility for the past month.

"I am going to personally make sure that we can keep as many together as we can and that they go to the perfect house," Silk said.