The Good Liars investigate claims that JFK is still alive

No one is doing it quite like The Good Liars. The left-wing comedy duo, consisting of men-on-the-street Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, pop up in the news (including on this very website) fairly often for their willingness to go toe to toe with the worst of the right – and lead them to inadvertently embarrass themselves in the process.

This time, they've spoken to a Q cultist protesting Donald Trump's indictment who insists with almost enviable certainty that JFK's assassination was faked… along with a few other eyebrow-raising claims.

Talked to someone at the Miami courthouse who wasn't mad about the Trump indictment because he believes JFK is still alive. pic.twitter.com/j9m0fR0p6t — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) June 18, 2023

Note how quickly he corrects JFK's supposed age – because clearly, a 113-year-old man would be unfit to be President. A 106-year-old, on the other hand…