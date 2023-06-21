Check out Donald Glover on the Eric Andre show

There was once a period when Donald Glover was everywhere. If you were watching NBC, you'd catch the comedic variant of Glover on Community. Afterward, if you wanted a different version of the artistic polymath, you could turn on a Childish Gambino track and indulge in Glover's hip-hop persona. Or, if you wanted a window into Glover's world, you could head over to Iamdonald.com, where he would post random memes, art, and poems he either created or was inspired by.

Nowadays, Glover's is slightly less visible in the limelight. Granted, FX's Atlanta, only recently ended, and the actor made an excellent cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but that's about it. Glover has migrated away from his publically accessible artist years and gone into his reclusive genius era.

However, although Glover isn't actively working in the field of comedy as frequently as he used to, the multi-talented artist still knows how to be funny, even if he's only playing the straight man. In the video linked above, you can check out his most recent appearance on the Eric Andre Show.