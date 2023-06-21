Man ties doggo to his chair — and comically learns why that's not a good idea (video)

Mistakes make the best teachers, and one man sunbathing in a lounge chair over the weekend got a quick lesson on where not to tie up your dog.

Relaxing with two doggos standing around, the man was craning his neck to watch a deer poking around just yards away, when his huge Newfoundland dog finally noticed the sweet newcomer. Hoping for another playmate, the excited dog eagerly sprung forward — taking the man and his chair with him. (The deer was not interested in forging a new friendship and immediately got the heck out of there.)

The man, whose seat was attached to his dog by a cord, comically slid across the cement driveway before tipping over — fortunately in a plot of grass. You can bet he will find a better hitching post next time around. (See video below, posted by Lisa B.)

Via Newsweek