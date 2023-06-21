Pianist creates beautiful wedding entrances from popular songs including The Cure's "Friday I'm in Love" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train"

Check out pianist Stephen Beerkens' latest video, "If your wedding entrance was Friday I'm in Love." Beerkens wrote on the post:

if your wedding is on a friday, you know what to do…

Beerkens is an incredibly talented musician who takes popular songs and turns them into wedding entrances, and they are all so good! He can seemingly make anything wedding-friendly. I looked through his Instagram and in addition to The Cure's "Friday I'm in Love" that he just posted, here are some of my other favorites:

Teenage Dirtbag (Wheatus), Time After Time (Cyndi Lauper), Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne), a Blink-182 medley, a Death Cab for Cutie medley, a Slipknot medley, Howl's Moving Castle (Merry-Go-Round of Life by Joe Hisaishi), Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen), Fade to Black (Metallica), and so sorry, last but not least, I had to share his version of Hotel California (The Eagles).