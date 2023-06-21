Ron DeSantis describes basketball players as "freaks of nature" (video)

Ron DeSantis is on a mission to alienate himself from every walk of life that isn't his own. For example, the white governor passed Florida's racist "Stop WOKE Act" that will get teachers fired if they discuss what it's like to be nonwhite in America. The straight dictator also passed the "Don't Say Gay" bill to prevent teachers from talking about LGBTQ-related topics. So it should come as no surprise that the short-tempered narcissist referred to basketball players, most who are taller than him, as "freaks of nature." (See video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)

"I kind of view like, basketball, as like, these guys are just freaks of nature," he said on CBN, before admitting that they were great athletes. He was comparing these so-called "freaks" to baseball players, who he painted as everyday folk with a broad range of skills, lending themselves to a sport that is a "very democratic game, a very meritocratic game."

In the same segment, the Florida man also dismissed girl athletes by reciting an old-timey Ted Williams quote from 1966: "Baseball gives every American boy a chance to succeed." Funny how his idea of "democratic" and "meritocracy" leaves out half the population.

Ron DeSantis said basketball athletes are "freaks of nature" while contrasting the sport with baseball which he described as a "meritocratic game" with "different skills that are required" to be on the team. pic.twitter.com/APnbsfAOBU — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 21, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Boing Boing / Midjourney