"The Marvel Art Of…" series features legendary artists like David Mack and Alex Maleev

Marvel and Clover Press have teamed up to Kickstart a new series of artbooks titled "The Marvel Art Of…". These beautiful boutique books will feature renowned Marvel Comics artists and their iconic images, as well as never-before-seen content. The first two books in the series are The Marvel Art Of David Mack and The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev, both celebrating the distinguished careers of these two artists who've left an indelible mark on the comics universe.

Clover Press, known for celebrating the arts and the creative process, is hosting the Kickstarter campaign for The Marvel Art Of… series. The campaign, which is now live, offers backers the option to choose between a standard edition or a Kickstarter-exclusive edition of the books. The exclusive edition features gilded pages and a slipcase, adding an extra touch of luxury to these exceptional artbooks.

The Marvel Art Of David Mack pays homage to David Mack, an artist whose career spans nearly three decades. Mack's work on Marvel titles like Daredevil, Alias, and Jessica Jones, as well as his co-creation of the character Echo, has garnered him widespread recognition and critical acclaim. The book collects Mack's art for Daredevil and other Marvel titles, featuring never-before-seen sketches and behind-the-scenes material. It also includes a foreword by Vincent D'Onofrio, known for his portrayal of Wilson Fisk in the Netflix series Marvel's Daredevil and Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, as well as an afterword by Brian Michael Bendis, the bestselling writer associated with these characters.

Alex Maleev, an Eisner award-winner, has also made a significant impact on the Marvel Universe through his seminal runs on Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Moon Knight. The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev showcases his gorgeous watercolor work on Marvel titles and offers a glimpse into his creative process with sketches and behind-the-scenes material. The book includes an introduction by frequent-collaborator Bendis.

To complement the release of these books, Clover is offering two portfolios for each artist, featuring their most iconic covers and ultra-rare artworks. The portfolios include 14 plates measuring 11" x 17" and are housed in a translucent portfolio sleeve.

Here is a sneak peek at some of the images from the David Mack volume, shared exclusively with Boing Boing: