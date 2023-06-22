Freak storm, with hail the size of tennis balls, hospitalizes 7 attending Colorado concert

A hail storm hit a Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado yesterday, raining dangerously large hail on a fleeing audience. Seven concertgoers were hospitalized, and dozens more were injured.
There is a question whether Red Rocks responded quickly enough to severe thunderstorm alerts.
The National Weather Service's Denver/Boulder office issued a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday night that included the amphitheater. The office warned that the storm could produce golf-ball-sized hail. As the storm neared the concert, the Weather Service tagged Red Rocks, writing "Take cover with this storm!!"
Chris Bianchi, a meteorologist at 9 News in Denver, wrote on Twitter that the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the amphitheater at 9:04 p.m. — but the venue did not announce the weather delay until 9:14 p.m.
"If there was a 10-minute gap, that would be completely unacceptable," he wrote.