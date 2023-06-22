Freak storm, with hail the size of tennis balls, hospitalizes 7 attending Colorado concert

A hail storm hit a Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado yesterday, raining dangerously large hail on a fleeing audience. Seven concertgoers were hospitalized, and dozens more were injured.

Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023

There is a question whether Red Rocks responded quickly enough to severe thunderstorm alerts.

The National Weather Service's Denver/Boulder office issued a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday night that included the amphitheater. The office warned that the storm could produce golf-ball-sized hail. As the storm neared the concert, the Weather Service tagged Red Rocks, writing "Take cover with this storm!!" Chris Bianchi, a meteorologist at 9 News in Denver, wrote on Twitter that the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the amphitheater at 9:04 p.m. — but the venue did not announce the weather delay until 9:14 p.m. "If there was a 10-minute gap, that would be completely unacceptable," he wrote.