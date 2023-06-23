Blood in the bathtub: 7.5 million Baby Shark toys recalled due to horrific injuries

Don't let your kids near a Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toy, warns the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). It says the manufacturer recalled 7.5 million of the deceptively cute toys after receiving 12 reports of children, falling or sitting on the toys, sharp, dorsal, fin, resulting in impairment, injuries, lacerations, and puncture wounds, to "genital, anorectal and facial areas. Nine of the incidents required stitches or medical attention."

From CPSC:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath toys and contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Consumers should disable the tail fin (by cutting it on the full-size bath toy or by bending it on the mini-size bath toy), mark the body of the shark bath toy with the word "recalled" and the unique code provided during registration for the recall, then upload a photo of the product, showing it is disabled and marked, at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark. Upon receipt of the photo, Zuru will issue a refund to purchasers.