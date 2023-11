A person driving a $300,000 sports car — a McLaren 720S — crashed it into the side of an office building in Portland, Oregon early Sunday morning, destroying the car and injuring themself.

The crash also damaged the building, "breaking out the glass and damaging the facade of the structure," according to an official via ABC27.

The driver, who did not have any passengers in the car, was rushed to the hospital but "is expected to survive." See images in the KPTV video report below.