Los Angeles police find warehouse containing $7 million in stolen Nike sneakers

This week, Los Angeles police entered a Torrance warehouse where they found massive amounts of stolen Nike sneakers. The hot kicks are valued at around $7 million. From CBS News:

Detectives first learned about this case after receiving a report of several cargo containers being stolen from trucks near the Port of Los Angeles. Investigators tracked the sneakers to Torrance and served a search warrant for the warehouse.

[Frank Garriola, an employee at the Coolkicks shoe store,] said that the second-hand market for these sneakers is huge.

"They would probably try to sell them to stores like us or even online," he said. "There's a bunch of places they can sell the sneakers, they try to get rid of them as fast as they can."