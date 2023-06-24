Funny video shows a woman using a fake skeleton to train a horse

This woman had the idea to use a skeleton to train a horse to carry a human. Based on the fact that the skeleton starts out upright, and ends completely bent over and hanging off the horse, I think she made the right decision to do a rest run (Just kidding)

I'm sure this skeleton got bent out of shape simply because it lacks the ability to actually hold on, but I had a good chuckle watching this.

Hopefully the woman won't be saying "bones are definitely broken" when an actual person rides the horse!