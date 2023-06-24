Netflix made billboards that sweat for Extraction 2

According to Variety, Netflix made a bunch of billboards of Chris Hemsworth that sweat for Extraction 2.

It's amazing what technology can do. In fact, we're rapidly approaching a point in society where it's almost too impressive. Robots are just becoming so intelligent and proficient at executing traditionally human tasks that the deeply entrenched fears of AI replacing human beings have become more pronounced in the last few months.

However, even though robots and AI are becoming incredibly impressive, we still have a few uniquely human traits that they'll never be able to replicate. Can those creepy robots at Boston Dynamics stink like a human armpit after they run? I doubt it.

But even if robots can't mimic human funk, they're getting pretty close. Early this month, scientists unveiled a robot that can sweat. Not to be outdone in any arena, Netflix decided to up the ante and create posters for the Chris Hemsworth flick Extraction 2 that sweat too.