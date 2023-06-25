Tony Hawk on skater Nick Mullins: "Unrelated: he's blind"

Tony Hawk recently posted this video from his "Vert Alert" event, which is happening this weekend in Salt Lake City. The video shows skater Nick Mullins dropping in for a practice run. Accompanying the video, Hawk wrote:

An inspiring moment during @thvertalert practice last night: @nicholasmullinss dropped in for this solid three-piece that included a Miller Flip. Unrelated: he's blind. 🎥: @crismateus

Nick Mullins' story is definitely inspiring. This short documentary, "You and the Thing that You Love" (a film about Nick Mullins from Nicholas Maher) explores how Mullins was injured in a skating accident, lost his eyesight due to a subsequent MRSA infection, and then worked his way back on a board. Maher describes the film:

A decade ago, Nick Mullins was one of the most promising skateboarders to come from the Midwest. Then, overnight it all changed. Shot by two strangers on weekends, across three states over two years. This is a story of pain, grit, fight, uncertainty, fear, desperation, and most importantly — love.

To learn more about Mullins, follow his Instagram, where he describes himself as, "Athlete, blind and skating, motivational speaker, comical, adventure seeker, inquisitive natured, and always pushing limitations."