Donald Trump is mocked by conservatives after his moronic moaning stunt (video)

They don't call Donald Trump the former moron-in-chief for nothing, as conservative group Republican Accountability proves in a supercut video of the moaning, grunting, GOP candidate (see video below).

"We present the GOP's leading candidate for President," the ad starts, before the MAGA clown is mocked for his embarrassing pantomime in which he pretends to lift weights.

In the original video that went viral over the weekend, Trump was mocking trans athletes, but it turns out the joke's on him.

We present the GOP's leading candidate for president. pic.twitter.com/gCv6FVSYok — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 26, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com