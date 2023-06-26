Marjorie Taylor Green confirms name calling, will not be upstaged by Boebert

The latest in the Battle of the Congressional QNet Stars amounts to Marge not letting Boebo have the last word, and getting a dig in on the national stage. It is beyond me why Colorado's Lauren Boebert would want to tell the world Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene had called her a "little bitch," however that was her choice. While I hope the healing begins, it was mere days later when MTG, refusing to let a dead dog lie, confirmed that she had called Lauren that.

Maybe their base wants to see high school dramatics, but I'd think this gets in the way of Boebert's holy mission.

The Hill: