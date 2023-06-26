Marjorie Taylor Green confirms name calling, will not be upstaged by Boebert

The latest in the Battle of the Congressional QNet Stars amounts to Marge not letting Boebo have the last word, and getting a dig in on the national stage. It is beyond me why Colorado's Lauren Boebert would want to tell the world Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene had called her a "little bitch," however that was her choice. While I hope the healing begins, it was mere days later when MTG, refusing to let a dead dog lie, confirmed that she had called Lauren that.
Maybe their base wants to see high school dramatics, but I'd think this gets in the way of Boebert's holy mission.
"I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press. But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that's, in fact, what I said," Greene said in an interview on Fox News's "MediaBuzz" with Howard Kurtz.
The Daily Beast first reported the argument between the two conservative lawmakers, citing two sources who saw the exchange and a third who was familiar with the matter. Greene confirmed the story later to reporters in which she called Boebert a "little bitch" after the Colorado lawmaker sought to force a vote on her impeachment resolution against President Biden.