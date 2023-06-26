Watch a whippet named Sounders fly 36 feet through the air

WOW! Watch this whippet named Sounders flying through the air at the "Flower Power" North America Diving Dogs event that was held over the weekend. Sounders is 8 years old and competed alongside a hundred other dogs at Valley Center Dog Dock in Valley Center, California. CBS 8 San Diego posted this fun footage.

Sounders currently holds the world record in Distance and Air Retrieve—he jumped a distance of 36 feet, 11 inches. He also set a record last fall for a 9-foot vertical jump!

It's fun watching him dive–I love his little propeller tail spinning around as he flies through the air! Enjoy!