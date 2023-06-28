Come get a heaping helping of 90s nostalgia as wrestling legends Undertaker and Mankind reunite to watch their brutal and iconic Hell in a Cell match

As millennials slide deeper into middle age, the reverence for the 80s culture that was already rife across media has only continued to grow. Considering that the 80s exist in the minds of most millennials as the era of their childhood, the rampant nostalgia bait that constitutes "modern media" does make sense. From the Super Mario Bros Movie to Top Gun: Maverick dominating at the box office- as well as Warner Brothers attempting to shoehorn Micahel Keaton's Batman into The Flash to generate a similar box office return for the flick– there's no question that 80s nostalgia rules culture.

And while the 80s had some flavor, the 90s made the era look like a neon-colored joke. The 80s launched video games and arcade culture into orbit with Pac-Man and Space Invaders, but the 90s made contact with alien life with games like Final Fantasy 7 and Metal Gear Solid. Rap music went mainstream in the 80s, but the 90s spawned the career of Biggie Smalls and Tupac, who are still regarded as two of the greatest in modernity. And while elder millennials will rave about Hulk Hogan and the WWF of the 80s, the 90s was objectively the most successful era for the pro wrestling business.

Even if you weren't watching wrestling in the 90s, odds are you were painfully aware of its popularity. And if you were watching wrestling, there isn't a coma or traumatic brain injury powerful enough to erase the memory of Undertaker hurling Mankind off the top of Hell in a Cell. In the video linked above, you can watch the two wrestling legends relive their classic match and get an infusion of 90s nostalgia.