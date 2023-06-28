Jack Black wows fans with surprise live performance of "Peaches" from Super Mario Bros. Movie

Jack Black performed "Peaches," his hit piano ballad from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with the full Hollywood Bowl Orchestra on Sunday. Because, of course he did.

The surprise performance happened during The Game Awards 10–Year Concert at Hollywood Bowl, marking the first time Black performed the song live.

Consequence:

After entering from stage right, Black — whose character Bowser dedicates the song to Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) in the record-breaking movie — let loose an especially schmaltzy, over-the-top rendition of his first solo hit while rocking the same green suit and red hairpiece from the music video. Meanwhile, footage of Peach from the film played on the giant screen hanging over the stage.

Lots of fans recorded the performance: