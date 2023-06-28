Overworked animation team causes delay for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

According to Comic Book Resources, the sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to encounter some delays.
What's that line that drug dealers in movies and television always say? "The first hit is free, but the second one will cost you." Like so many a dope pusher, Sony Pictures Animation got the world addicted to their Spider-Verse product. And while the first two movies weren't exactly free, they were still a cheap enough high for Spider-Man fans to get properly hooked. Plus, there are tons of different Spider-strains for the fastidious consumer to choose from.
However, now that Sony Pictures Animation has us all strung out and waiting for the next installment, we're learning about what the real cost for the Spider-Verse was all along, and it was time. With reports of an overworked animation team for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse running rampant, it's no surprise that the film's sequel is encountering delays, as they will provide animators more time to produce the wonder drug we're all addicted to.
Fans should expect Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, to arrive later than advertised, according to a member of the film's animation team.
The animator, quoted under the pseudonym 'Stephen,' claimed that the third Spider-Verse installment was at risk of missing its March 29, 2024, premiere date in an interview with Vulture. "They've announced that Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in March of next year," he said. "I've seen people say, 'Oh, they probably worked on it at the same time.' There's no way that movie's coming out then. There's been progress on the pre-production side of things. But as far as the production side goes, the only progress that's been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts."
"Everyone's been fully focused on Across the Spider-Verse and barely crossing the finish line," 'Stephen' added. "And now it's like, 'Oh, yeah, now we have to do the other one.'" Sony Pictures Releasing being forced to delay Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's debut wasn't the only bombshell 'Stephen' dropped in the Variety expose, either. Notably, the animator also alleged that extreme working conditions on Across the Spider-Verse pushed animators to the brink, with over 100 crew members quitting over the course of the production.https://www.cbr.com/spider-man-beyond-the-spider-verse-delay-rumor/