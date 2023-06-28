Overworked animation team causes delay for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

According to Comic Book Resources, the sequel to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to encounter some delays.

What's that line that drug dealers in movies and television always say? "The first hit is free, but the second one will cost you." Like so many a dope pusher, Sony Pictures Animation got the world addicted to their Spider-Verse product. And while the first two movies weren't exactly free, they were still a cheap enough high for Spider-Man fans to get properly hooked. Plus, there are tons of different Spider-strains for the fastidious consumer to choose from.

However, now that Sony Pictures Animation has us all strung out and waiting for the next installment, we're learning about what the real cost for the Spider-Verse was all along, and it was time. With reports of an overworked animation team for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse running rampant, it's no surprise that the film's sequel is encountering delays, as they will provide animators more time to produce the wonder drug we're all addicted to.