FOX News' Jesse Watters openly questioned Vice-President Harris' gender

On stage, at the Big "I" Legislative Conference, thrown by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, FOX New's replacement for racist, white supremacist misogynist Tucker Carlson, Jesse Watters, straight up pretended to muse over Vice-President of the United States Kamala Harris' gender.

Watters' grotesque comments resulted in one Insurance executive apparently retiring early, and a lot of outrage. Watters was recently promoted to replace the last host whose racist bullshit became too large a liability, it is unknown if this behavior helped him get the job.

The Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America got what they paid for.

CNN:

Watters — who Fox News this week promoted to the all-important 8pm hour — began his interview with Rusbuldt at the Renaissance Washington hotel as expected. The gathered audience, which included a healthy contingent of conservatives, was excited to see Watters speak. But matters quickly took a turn, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity. Watters, who has a history of making offensive remarks on Fox News, made a crude comment questioning the gender of Vice President Kamala Harris, the people said. The gross attempt at humor prompted some laughs, but also outrage. Some executives, many of whom planned to attend a diversity and inclusion luncheon later in the day, squirmed in their seats as a wave of awkwardness washed over the audience. Others walked out of the room and conveyed to the trade association that they were appalled at the behavior exhibited by Watters.

