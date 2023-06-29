Georgia school board finds a children's book on acceptance unacceptable

The Scholastic book fair coming to my public elementary school was always a fun event and probably helped kick off my love of bookstores. The couple-page catalog on color newsprint they'd send us home with a few days before the improvised store would appear on campus will never be forgotten. I was thrilled to see the fairs still occur when my daughter started school. I can not imagine a book they offer being inappropriate for kids.

A Georgia Schoolboard has suspended a Gifted and Talented Education teacher for having read a book on acceptance, sourced by her fifth-grade class from the book fair, aloud. A single complaint is enough under the State of Georgia's book-banning laws to have an experienced educator tossed.

What benefit comes from banning books on acceptance?