High school reset every student's password to the same thing: "Ch@ngeme!"

A cybersecurity update at Illinois' Oak Park and River Forest High School unexpectedly reset all students' passwords. To remedy the problem the school updated every students' password to "Ch@ngeme!" and let everyone know. Yes, they gave all 3,000 students the same password and told them that.
From TechCrunch:
Manning Peterson, the mother of an OPRF student, replied that "this is terribly insecure and you have just invited every single students [sic] accounts to get hacked."
Peterson said that after this email, she tried to reset her son's password but it wasn't possible.
"My son and I were able to log into several of his peers [sic] google accounts, which gave access to all emails, papers, class work—anything saved on google drive (docs sheets and slides)," Peterson said in an email to TechCrunch.
The school's technology department followed up the next day with an email announcing that they "will be emailing you a special password process over the weekend that will be unique to your specific student."