High school reset every student's password to the same thing: "Ch@ngeme!"

A cybersecurity update at Illinois' Oak Park and River Forest High School unexpectedly reset all students' passwords. To remedy the problem the school updated every students' password to "Ch@ngeme!" and let everyone know. Yes, they gave all 3,000 students the same password and told them that.

From TechCrunch:

Manning Peterson, the mother of an OPRF student, replied that "this is terribly insecure and you have just invited every single students [sic] accounts to get hacked."

Peterson said that after this email, she tried to reset her son's password but it wasn't possible.

"My son and I were able to log into several of his peers [sic] google accounts, which gave access to all emails, papers, class work—anything saved on google drive (docs sheets and slides)," Peterson said in an email to TechCrunch.