Man arrested for attacking restaurant patrons with Skittles

Tristan Stetina, 19, is in jail after allegedly attacking patrons and employees of a Mankato, Minnesota restaurant with Skittles candy. According to the police report, one victim was "hit in the back with a Skittle which caused a stinging pain." No word on whether Stetina was shouting "TASTE THE RAINBOW!" as he pelted the crowd. The attack was reportedly unprovoked.

From the Smoking Gun:

Upon arriving at the restaurant, a cop "noticed Skittles all over the gound and a bag of Skittles near the garbage." […] After locating Stetina at a nearby business, the teen allegedly "pulled away and attempted to break free from officers" as they were trying to place him in handcuffs. Stetina, who tried to trip one cop, was eventually subdued by three officers, according to a probable cause statement.

He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting police.