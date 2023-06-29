Supreme Court ends affirmative action in college admissions

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a predictable partisan split, ruled 6-3 that considering race in college admissions is prohibited by the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution [massive PDF]. It's largely the end of affirmative action in higher education [Axios].

The ruling will force colleges to reimagine long-standing hallmarks of the admissions process and likely jeopardize the representation of Black and Latino students on campuses nationwide. The big picture: The court has historically backed affirmative action programs at colleges, including most recently in 2016, when the Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a race-conscious admissions program at the University of Texas-Austin.

Though Chief Justice Roberts anxiously tries to asterisk his way out of it, he knows they've really made it impossible to consider an applicant's experience of racial discrimination as a factor in college admissions, which was largely the point of affirmative action and the entire reason the Republican justices want rid of it.

Unless I'm misreading it, military academies can continue with affirmative action. One might might call this a form of black humor.

There's more than 200 pages here, though, so this and other off-the-cuff reactions to the obvious headlines are exactly that.