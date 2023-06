Adam Savage really digs The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies. Below, watch him geek out on the swords that Weta Workshop fashioned for the films. From Tested:

Not only does he get to hold a Morgul blade, but Propstore has on hand the elven sword Orcrist! The craftsmanship on this massive goblin cleaver is just incredible, from its elegant shape to the etched runes on its blade and pommel. Swordmaker Peter Lyon's work at its finest!