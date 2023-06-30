Incel live-streamer and GOP icon Nick Fuentes claims his desire to wed 16-year-old was mere "exaggeration"

Live-streamer and self-identified incel Nick Fuentes, whose blend of Christian nationalism, fascism, and white supremacy has won the hearts of GOP leaders across the country, wants you to know he was just exagerating when he said that he wanted to marry a 16-year-old girl when he turns 30. (See the video below, posted by Right Wing Watch.)

Here's a transcript from a live-stream he did in May:

No bitch. I want to drink it straight from the tap. I want it raw. I don't want to wait a moment. Right when the milk is good, I want to start drinking the milk. The same thing goes for women. I don't want to turn 30 and find some 20-year-old, 29-year-old woman that I have something in common with and it's like, "Hey, properly aged, like wine." Women don't age like wine. They age like milk. They don't age like wine. That's not how their hormones work. That's not how they work. Yeah, I gotta find I gotta find my 16-year-old wife. Probably when I turn 30 or something, because here's the thing — I don't want to be like, let's say I get married 10 an 18-year-old now. Six-year age difference. When I turned 40 She's going to be 34. Ew! Well, if I'm 30 and she's 16. Fourteen-year age difference. When I'm 50 She'll be 36. When I'm when I'm 40. She'll be 26. Now we're talking here. Now we're cooking with gas. Now you can see an alternative vision for how things could be. I want a 16-year-old who is untouched. Untouched. Pristine. Untouched. Uncorrupted. Innocent. That's what we all want.

In a more recent video, Fuentes said he was just exaggerating:

I exaggerate a little bit. I don't really mean like 30 and 16. I mean more probably like, I think a 10-year-age gap is probably fine. I think like maybe 25 and 17 or something like that. I think the younger you go, probably the younger the groom has to be maybe like 20 and 16 or like 17 and 25, 18 and 30. I feel like there's gradations there. It's graduated, as opposed to just a blanket like, "Oh, she's 16 You know, marry a 70 year old" like, I think I was probably too far.

Last year, Fuentes told viewers that he has never dated a girl because "dating women is gay." He said, "If we're really being honest, never having a girlfriend, never having sex with a woman really makes you more heterosexual, because honestly, dating women is gay. Having sex with women is gay." He also said, "the only really straight heterosexual position is to be an asexual incel."