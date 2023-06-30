The ridiculous and fun Password Game parodies the frustration of picking a password

The great Neal Agarwal—creator of such delightful browser toys like "Draw A Perfect Circle" and "Days Since Incident"—reveals his latest absurd amusement: The Password Game. The simple but frustrating and fun game asks you to pick a password but adds increasingly ridiculous and challenging rules.

For example, at a certain level, your password must include today's Wordle answer. And then there's rule #27: "At least 50% of your password must be in the Wingdings font."

Agarwal told Polygon that he's only made it to rule #28. "I love that people are finding ways to beat it. I tried multiple times before giving up," he said.