Sketchplanations offers a daily sketch to help you understand the world better. Here's a useful one on how to deseed a pomegranite.

Sketchplanations, created by Jono Hey, cover all sorts of topics ranging from cognitive bias to wellbeing to food and drink. Just visit the explore page to see all the categories.

If you're a visual learner like me, you'll probably find this site super useful and fun to navigate. Seeing something drawn out helps me remember it clearly, and there's so many topics to learn about on the site.