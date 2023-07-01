Watch Juvenile's outstanding NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The highly anticipated NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring Juvenile just dropped, and it's terrific.
Also participating are Mannie Fresh (vocals, effects, keys), Alvin Ford (music director/drums), Josh Connelly (guitar), DJ Raymond (bass), Brandon Butler (keys), BK Jackson (saxophone), Trombone Shorty (trombone), Kevin Woods (trumpet), Jon Batiste (melodica), Jakiya Ayanna (vocals), Shaina Aisha, (vocals), Hannah Yim (violin) and Jake Fowler (cello).
Phillip Lewis posted this sneak peek, and I totally agree with "We the Culture," who exclaimed, "Top ten tiny desk performances." Don't wait—go listen! And enjoy!