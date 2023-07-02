Watch Kevin Bacon singing songs to his goats

Kevin Bacon singing songs to his goats is one of my favorite things on the internet. He started the series, which he calls "Goat Songs," at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when he was spending a lot of time at his Connecticut farm–where he cares for goats, alpacas, and other animals. Sometimes his wife, Kyra Sedwick, accompanies him—and sometimes the goats even chime in. Here are a few of my favorites:

Never My Love (with Kyra Sedgwick), Kiss the Girl (with Kyra), I Made You Look, Up on the Roof, and some Harry Styles, Beyonce, and Elton John.

The videos are terrific—just little slices of happiness. Enjoy!