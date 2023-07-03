Enjoy this virtual experience of coughing loudly at a classical concert and annoying everyone in the audience. The more frequently you hit the "cough" button, the more the audience will shuffle around in their seats and whisper "shhhh" at you.

Why do I feel slightly guilty annoying this completely virtual audience? I'm almost too embarrassed to cough in front of them and disrupt their peaceful evening, despite the fact that it's 100% fake.

I love "pointless" websites like this. Coughing virtually and disrupting a fake concert is what the internet is for.