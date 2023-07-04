Casualties are expected when Stanford students fight for seats in a new course studying Taylor Swift

Perhaps Stanford will partner with Ticketmaster, so they can also charge service fees for the soon-to-be coveted seats in their new course on her, the Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift! Swift is one of the hugest music stars of all time, and her lyrics spawn endless hours of conjecture regarding her meanings. Speculation as to which boyfriend a song that she has not sung in a while, but then sang recently, refers to seems to be in my newsfeed constantly. Now Stanford University students can break this, and Taylor's chunky sandals, down with group discourse and analysis.

I can not wait to meet my first Doctor of Taylor Swiftology, but rather than the English department, I think they should be looking into an MBA. Swift makes even more money than music, rumors, and gossip put together.

Mercury News:

To get the course approved, Jeffs created her own syllabus and reached out to nearly every professor in the English department until Professor Mark McGurl agreed to serve as a sponsor. Jeffs will handle the curriculum and teaching, while McGurl will ensure the academic integrity of the class and its grading. Stanford spokesperson Luisa Rapport said in an email that the class is part of the university's Student Initiated Course program. "There are a handful of Student Initiated Courses offered per quarter," Rapport said. "Student Initiated Courses are considered 'activity courses,' and allow students to explore areas of interest or enrichment." These types of classes are graded as "satisfactory" or "non-satisfactory" and do not count toward students' GPAs. Oriana Riley, a rising junior at Stanford who has been a fan of Swift's since the singer's 2012 album "Red," said she expects a "fight to the death" during enrollment. She's hoping to take the course if she can get in.

It sounds like Riley is willing to kill for her seat, but I might be reading too much into things.