Don't wait for Prime Day to get this portable second monitor, now just $129.99 for a limited time!

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Up your efficiency with the USteam Portable Second Monitor, now discounted to just $129.99 during Deal Days — no coupon needed. Hurry, this deal only lasts through July 14 while supplies last!

Whether you're checking emails, jotting down notes, or taking down bad guys (well, figuratively speaking), to say you like to go "mobile" is the biggest understatement ever. You're always completing tasks, gaming, and more on the go, but sometimes tiny phone or tablet screens just don't cut it.

Just because you work and play everywhere but the office doesn't mean you should miss out on the benefits of a dual-screen setup. That's where the USteam portable second monitor comes in. With its generous 15.6-inch, 1080p FHD-resolution screen, you can significantly broaden your workspace, whether at home, a coffee shop, or on a trip somewhere far away.

Worried about the price of a handy gadget like this? Don't be. In fact, you don't even have to wait for Prime Day to score a fantastic deal on a portable monitor. Until July 14, you can get it for only $129.99, nearly $100 off its original price of $229. You'll have to act fast, as this deal only applies as long as supplies last!

Compatible with Thunderbolt 3.0 and USB 3.1 devices, the USteam portable second monitor can also be used with a full-featured Type-C port, making it a great pairing with a wide range of tablets, smartphones, and more. Additionally, the monitor boasts a Micro USB-OTG if you'd like to connect an additional mouse or keyboard, as well as a headphone jack. It even has 2W dual speakers built right in, great for streaming videos and gaming.

Whether you choose to use the second monitor in its "duplicated mode" to mirror another screen, its "extended mode" to multi-task with ease, or its dual-screen mode, which is fantastic for gaming, you'll experience an undeniable upgrade in efficiency. After all, according to Business.com, using dual screens can increase productivity by as much as 42%!

Experience pre-Prime Day savings on a device made to maximize productivity, multi-tasking, and gaming.

Grab the USteam F22 15.6" 1080P FHD Portable Second Monitor for just $129.99 (reg. $229), but hurry, as supplies are limited! This deal ends July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.