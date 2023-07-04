The Retro Sign Stalker is a delightful archive of signs from the past

Take a trip down memory lane with this collection of retro signs. On the page you'll find plenty of neon signs, old rusty signs, and cute characters. I could look through images of funky signs like these all day- they all have so much personality.

This giant eyeball sign, void of any lettering, is one of my favorites. Who needs to put a name on the outside of their business with an iconic sign like this? I'd love to know where this gem is located.

I'm glad there's people who make it their passion to photograph and preserve the memory of these wonderful signs, as you never know when they'll fall apart or be torn down. Thanks, Retro Sign Stalker!