Man repeatedly rams ex-girlfriend's car outside Walmart, then escapes to McDonald's

Dametric Medlen of Washington, Pa., was arrested July 4 after he allegedly rammed his ex-girlfriend's car several times in front of the Walmart Supercenter there, then fled to a nearby McDonald's after his own car broke down as a result. The woman had a 4-year-old child with her, reports Channel 11 news in Pittsburgh. Medlen hid in the bathroom, but soon surrendered to police.

Rusty's Towing towed Medlen's vehicle. The owner tells Channel 11 the victim's vehicle had such significant damage; he was shocked to find out a child had been in the backseat. "The whole driver's side, from the rear wheels to the front, was smashed in. The doors were all caved in, windows were all blown out of it, but it was drivable," said Keith Heckathorne. The victim told Channel 11′s Cara Sapida that she and her son were thankfully not injured.

Medlen was taken to jail and awaits charges. In the video linked above you can watch an interview with the baffled and alarmed tow guy who had to fetch the cars.