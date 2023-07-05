Taliban orders Afghanistan's hair salons to shut

The Taliban noticed that woman have third places too, and have ordered them to shut. Hair salons in Afghanistan must close their doors, reports the BBC, in just the latest restriction imposed by the conservative authorities there on women.

Women's freedoms have steadily shrunk since the Taliban seized power in 2021. They have barred teenage girls and women from classrooms, gyms and parks, and most recently even banned them from working for the United Nations. The Taliban have also decreed that women should be dressed in a way that only reveals their eyes, and must be accompanied by a male relative if they are travelling more than 72km (48 miles).

The salons have one month to wind up operations. NPR has a photo of how they currently look, with images of women covered up and defaced, and an interview with one proprietor.

One beauty salon owner said she was her family's only breadwinner after her husband died in a 2017 car bombing. She didn't want to be named or mention her salon for fear of reprisals. Between eight to 12 women visit her Kabul salon every day, she said. "Day by day they (the Taliban) are imposing limitations on women," she told The Associated Press. "Why are they only targeting women? Aren't we human? Don't we have the right to work or live?

"We'll be moderate this time" was a good one.