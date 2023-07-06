Dolly Parton does not want to be an AI hologram, thank you very much: 'I don't want to leave my soul here on Earth'

Dolly Parton has expressed her lack of interest in having her likeness recreated as an AI hologram, stating her desire not to keep her soul "anchored" to this world.

While promoting her first-ever rock 'n' roll album, Rockstar, Parton was asked at a press event if she would ever consider using a virtual avatar for a concert, similar to the digital ABBA in their ABBA: Voyage concert.

The Independent:

"I think I've left a great body of work behind," she said. "I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don't want to leave my soul here on this earth. "I think with some of this stuff I'll be grounded here for ever… I'll be around, we'll find ways to keep me here."

She then quipped that much about her, including her intelligence, was already artificial.