No need to wait for Prime Day to get $60 off a golf simulator that lets you play all over the world

TL;DR: Every golf fan needs the Phigolf World Tour Edition, a golf simulator that lets you virtually play on over 38,000 golf courses worldwide from the comfort of your living room. During our Deal Days event, it's on sale for only $189.97, but act fast since this deal ends July 14!

Deal Days — our version of Prime Days — is here, which means we have incredible sales on the hottest items. It's the perfect time to treat your loved ones or even yourself (as you should!) to an item you've been dreaming about having. If you're a golf fan, that's undoubtedly this top-rated golf simulator, which was successfully funded via Kickstarter.

The Phigolf World Tour Edition allows you to practice your swing and test out tens of thousands of golf courses worldwide, all from your own home. Normally, it sells for $249, but thanks to Deal Days, it's only $189.97 —no coupon needed. Of course, you'll have to act fast since this price drop only lasts until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Here's how it works. You put the Phigolf sensor onto a swing trainer or a golf club, which transmits data to the Phigolf simulator app on your device via Bluetooth. Every time you swing, the app will analyze your moves to give you important feedback to ensure you're swinging, chipping, and putting like a pro.

As Golf Digest noted, golf simulators are a fantastic way to train (especially when the dog days of summer roll around), and with Phigolf, you don't have to do it alone. With the Phigolf World Tour Edition platform, you can connect with fellow golf enthusiasts across the globe. Chat with fellow golf lovers about improving your game, or discuss what golf accessories you need next. You get to become part of a community as passionate about golf as you are!

Best of all, Phigolf World Tour Edition lets you "play" at over 38,000 golf courses all over the world, thanks to its unique GPS mapping that recreates these top courses virtually. It allows you to feel like you're playing in another area of the world, whether that's at the birthplace of golf, Scotland, or something closer to home like Augusta National.

Playing golf from your living room has never been easier or more fun, and thanks to Deal Days, it's also incredibly affordable.

Grab the Phigolf World Tour Edition for just $189.97 (reg. $249). Hurry, this deal ends July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.