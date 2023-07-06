Wild video of big shark swimming among beachgoers in Florida

On Monday, the crowd at Florida's Navarre Beach were treated to a very special experience. A large shark was apparently following a school of fish that brought it close to shore where the shark then swam among the people visiting its natural habitat. Of course, chaos ensued and the humans rushed to get out of the water. Watch the scene below.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File, there were only "108 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide in 2022" with "57 unprovoked shark bites on humans and 32 provoked bites." Glad nobody provoked this particular shark.