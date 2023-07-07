Candidate Marianne Williamson's loses 6 staffers — including entire South Carolina team who quit

Just hours after hiring her 3rd campaign manager since March, Marianne Williamson lost six more staffers, including her three-person South Carolina team, who all quit. The departures — which included some firings as well as the resignations — followed a meeting about broadening the Democratic presidential candidate's ballot access beyond New Hampshire and South Carolina. The seemingly appropriate subject matter left Williamson feeling "ambushed" by her own team, according to Politico.

"During that meeting, there was just a vibe that she felt attacked, and an insinuation at the end of that call that some staff were not going to make it to the end of the week," one person told Politico. "She didn't listen to anything that was said. … Clearly, because the people who expressed frustration were fired."

"If you're just thinking about New Hampshire and South Carolina, then this is a grift," the person said about Williamson, who happens to (ahem) have a new book coming out by the end of summer.

From Politico: