Ron DeSantis is tanking so fast, he's now just a few points ahead of Ramaswamy

Every day is a new low for Ron DeSantis, whose poll numbers are tanking so fast, he's now within spitting distance of GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

No longer does the 2nd-place GOP candidate sit pretty at 26%, as he did in March when he was way above the rest of the pack that trailed (and continues to trail) frontrunner Donald Trump. Instead, DeSantis' latest numbers, according to The Hill, show him struggling right with the rest of the stragglers, at only 16% to Ramaswamy's 10%. Meanwhile, Trump gallops ahead at 49%.

Looks like Florida's fascist "woke" war is putting the Governor's voters to sleep.

From The Hill: