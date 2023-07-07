Ron DeSantis is tanking so fast, he's now just a few points ahead of Ramaswamy

Every day is a new low for Ron DeSantis, whose poll numbers are tanking so fast, he's now within spitting distance of GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
No longer does the 2nd-place GOP candidate sit pretty at 26%, as he did in March when he was way above the rest of the pack that trailed (and continues to trail) frontrunner Donald Trump. Instead, DeSantis' latest numbers, according to The Hill, show him struggling right with the rest of the stragglers, at only 16% to Ramaswamy's 10%. Meanwhile, Trump gallops ahead at 49%.
Looks like Florida's fascist "woke" war is putting the Governor's voters to sleep.
From The Hill:
A poll released by Echelon Insights this week found Trump as the frontrunner at 49 percent while DeSantis notched 16 percent in second place and Ramaswamy 10 percent in third.
The poll showed Ramaswamy gaining 2 percentage points since a similar poll was conducted in May, when the biotech entrepreneur had 8 percent support. Meanwhile, DeSantis dropped 3 percentage points since the May poll, when he was at 19 percent.
The Florida governor recently drew the ire of the GOP LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans and other members of the party after his campaign released a video last week criticizing Trump's past support for the LGBTQ community.
The Echelon Insights poll surveyed 1,020 voters in the likely electorate between June 26 and June 29. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.