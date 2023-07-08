Coca Cola cans from the 1930s looked like cans of paint thinner

Popkin
Vintage Coca-Cola syrup cans screenshotted from eBay

These Coke cans are from back in the 1930s, just after Coca Cola stopped using cocaine as an ingredient, and before Coke was sold in a can that didn't look like a paint thinner container.

It's fascinating to see an everyday beverage packaged in a container that by today's norms, one wouldn't expect anything edible to come from. It would be a lot of fun to have one of these bad boys on your shelf as a relic of the past, but I just checked ebay, and most are selling for over $500 (wowza!).

(Image from wikipedia)