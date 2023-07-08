Qimmy Shimmy makes horrifically incredible sculptures of surreal foods

Qimmy Shimmy makes incredible and bizarre sculptures of surreal foods. The subject matter of her work is often on the grotesque side, and I can't look away! The clay guts and body parts that she attaches to her otherwise delicious looking food sculptures are amazingly realistic looking.

I love the uncanny horror of her work, like this birthday cake covered in teeth and tongues. I constantly have dreams that my teeth are falling out. After seeing this cake, I have a feeling I'm going to have another one of those dreams tonight.

I wish there was a horror movie about this tamagotchi inspired device that looks like it's made of flesh with little arms coming out of it. I'd be in the front row! Shimmy's craftsmanship is fantastic and her work always leaves me hungry for more.