As Twitter traffic plummets and Threads soars, someone wants to compare body parts

Musk considering success at business to be a dick-measuring contest explains a lot.

Twitter replacement Threads has surged to nearly 100 million users in its first week of replacing Twitter. Unsurprisingly, the world was looking for any reasonable solution that didn't involve Musk, even if it meant tipping our hats to Meta. This also raises the question of why Bluesky, Mastodon, and the others couldn't make any headway. Was it just the ease of logging in via an existing Instagram account?

Meta's answer to Twitter, Threads, surpassed 70 million users in the first three days since its launch on Thursday last week, and is expected to hit 100m on Monday. That excludes users from the European Union who can not access the app until it complies with EU law. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said in a post on Threads that he believes the toxicity of Twitter – which is purported to have 250 million users – has kept the site from being successful. "The goal is to keep [Threads] friendly as it expands. I think it's possible and will ultimately be the key to its success," he said last week. "That's one reason why Twitter never succeeded as much as I think it should have, and we want to do it differently." GuardianUK

Rather than look deeply at his mismanagement of Twitter, Elon Musk took to his fading social network to offer his unique take on the situation by name-calling. Musk's every move seems intended to aggrieve his user base further and shrink it. Even catering to the Incel/4Chan/MAGA market seems intended to cast off more "libs;" it is only a matter of time before Musk finds a reason to cast aspersions toward those fine fellows too.

Cloudflare shows fewer and fewer people calling for Twitter's DNS record. No claims of being near profitability or break-even by a wishful thinker can be believed as Twitter's volume, price, and demand fall to the floor.