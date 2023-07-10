Former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison

Former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed several times by a fellow inmate in the chest and back on Sunday, according to NPR. The 59-year-old disgraced physician suffered "substantial injuries" from the attack, include a collapsed lung.

Nassar, who pleaded guilty in 2018 for molesting dozens of Olympic and college-level gymnasts, including Simone Biles, required "immediate 'life-saving measures'" after the attack. He is serving hundreds of years in prison.

From NPR News:

The Federal Bureau of Prisons told NPR that an inmate was assaulted around 2:35 p.m. ET Sunday, requiring immediate "life-saving measures." The agency did not directly name Nassar as the victim, citing privacy policies. The BOP said no other inmates were injured and that the FBI was notified. This wasn't the first time Nassar was attacked in prison. Nassar was assaulted by another inmate in May 2018 while incarcerated at a prison in Arizona, where he began serving a lengthy sentence on child pornography charges. He was briefly moved to a facility in Oklahoma before being transferred to the Coleman II penitentiary in Florida, where he's currently incarcerated.

He is reported to be in stable condition.

Top image: Larry Nassar / mug shot