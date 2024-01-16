Trump lawyer Alina Habba gets schooled and scolded by judge: "The argument is over!"

Donald Trump's foolish attorney Alina Habba got schooled and scolded today by Judge Lewis Kaplan after trying yet again to delay the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

With Trump and Carroll both sitting in the Manhattan courtroom today — the first time the two have been in the same room in decades — Habba immediately got into it with the judge, asking for "a one-day adjournment of this trial" so that Trump could attend the photo-op, er, funeral of Melania's mother.

Somehow, Habba missed the memo: Kaplan has already heard her argument and already ruled days ago that no, the trial would not be postponed. But the judge also said that Trump had permission to testify on Monday if he attended the funeral, even if the rest of the trial ends this Thursday.

So Kaplan was in no mood this morning when Habba wasted time with the same tired argument. First came the schooling: "When the ruling is made, that is the end not the beginning of argument." And then came the scolding: "The argument is over!"

From CNN: